Prince William County Launches Campaign to Reduce Panhandling

Prince William County has launched the “Give Where it Counts” campaign to reduce panhandling and support local nonprofits.

According to a press release, the county hopes to encourage residents to “rethink” how they give. Rather than donating directly to panhandlers, the county is directing residents to donate to local organizations and nonprofits that address housing, food insecurity, mental and health and job training.

This initiative was approved on Nov. 26 by the Board of County Supervisors. The campaign will run through December and will resume during the spring and summer, the press release stated.

“Many people want to help, but direct handouts often do not provide the long-term assistance individuals need,” said Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson. “By choosing to donate to nonprofits in our community, we’re empowering organizations that can deliver real solutions and make a meaningful impact.”

By visiting the county’s dedicated website for panhandling, donating has become more accessible. Panhandlers can generate as much as $200 a day but these funds do not address the root causes behind their situation.

The county has provided some of the most impactful ways to help the community:

Give to the non-profit organizations that can provide the needed services rather than directly to the panhandler.

Let us know if you see people panhandling in the community so that we can provide outreach services and get them connected to the help they may need. Call 703-792-3939 or email [email protected] and leave a detailed message about the location where you saw the panhandler.

Consider volunteering at one of the local shelters or at one of the nonprofits that provide resources to those who panhandle.