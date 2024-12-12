Crime News: Attempted Sexual Assault Reported at Nokesville Park; Police Seek Suspect

Prince William County police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, December 10, at Nokesville Community Park, 12560 Aden Road, near Manassas. A woman was walking along a trail near Hickerson Lane around 9 a.m. when she was approached by a masked man who attempted to assault her. The victim fought back, and the suspect fled after a struggle. Another park visitor assisted the victim in contacting the police.
She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect, described as a white or light-skinned male, approximately 5’9″, with an average build, brown eyes, and dark bushy eyebrows. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a long-sleeve dry-wicking shirt, sweatpants, and a ski mask exposing only his eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as the investigation continues.
Also, in Prince William County
- On December 11 at 9:06 PM, officers responded to Linton Hall Road near Devlin Road in Gainesville to investigate a road rage incident. A 27-year-old man reported that another driver brandished a firearm during the encounter before the parties separated. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Officers are working to identify a potential suspect.
- On December 10 at 1:35 PM, officers investigated a road rage incident on Legend Glen Drive in Gainesville. A 41-year-old man stated that while stopped at a stop sign, another driver brandished a firearm before the parties separated. There were no shots fired, and no injuries were reported. Officers are following up on a potential suspect.
- On December 11 at 8:17 AM, officers responded to Anderson Court and Arkendale Street in Woodbridge for a report of indecent exposure. A 23-year-old woman reported seeing an unknown man expose himself and make inappropriate gestures while she was driving. The suspect, described as a Black male in his early to mid-30s, was not located.
- Later that morning, at 9:57 AM, the School Resource Officer at Patriot High School in Nokesville was notified of vandalism. Investigators discovered a swastika and other inappropriate images drawn on a classroom partition. The drawings did not contain any threats to students or staff, and no additional markings were reported.
Sheriff’s Office Names Suspect in Spotsylvania Shooting, Still at Large
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has identified Jahvel Antonio Littleford, 18, of Spotsylvania as the suspect in a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman critically injured on December 4, 2024. Authorities have issued warrants for Littleford, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Cherry Tree Drive around 7 p.m. on the night of the shooting and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was given immediate medical attention and transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition at last report.
The Sheriff’s Office has stated the incident does not appear to be random and urges anyone with information to call 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Littleford is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and vandalism.
Manassas police search for runaway
*Missing Juvenile* (1/2)
We are asking the public’s assistance in locating Consuelo Marisol Toruno Carcamo. She is a 15 year old Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 5’3″ tall, and slender build. She was last seen in class at Osbourn High School. pic.twitter.com/VxqhPDrr8W
— Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) December 12, 2024
Intoxicated Stafford Teen Arrested for Assault and Alcohol Violations
A 19-year-old Stafford man was arrested Wednesday, December 11, 2024, after a concerned citizen reported an assault in the Lake Carroll community near Fredericksburg. Deputies responded to Lake Shore Drive about 6:30 p.m., where the caller had observed a man assaulting a juvenile female.
Deputy S.C. Steinway located the pair and recognized them from a prior incident. Both showed signs of intoxication, though the male denied drinking. A search revealed he had four bottles of Fireball whiskey.
Ricardo Castro Ramirez is charged with assault and battery, public intoxication, unlawful possession of alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The juvenile was returned to her home, where her mother assured deputies she would face strict consequences, said police.
The sheriff’s office would not provide the victim’s age.
Also, in Stafford County:
- Truslow Road, 12/11, 2:17 a.m.
Sergeant J.T. Forman and Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to an automatic crash notification. Upon arrival, they found a Toyota and its driver, who admitted to taking a turn “too fast.” During the interaction, deputies observed signs of intoxication. The driver admitted to consuming two beers before driving and revealed a bottle of alcohol hidden in the bottom of his pant leg. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
- Quarry Road, 12/11, 5:43 p.m.
Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to a single-vehicle auto accident involving a minivan that had crashed off the roadway. The driver showed signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming a tall beer before heading to a job interview at a winery. Although the outcome of her interview is unknown, she may be late to her first day. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .2 and reckless driving. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
- 7-Eleven, 2998 Richmond Highway, 12/11, 9:37 p.m.
Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a report of an unknown problem. A caller reported a man slumped over the steering wheel of a Ford. Upon contact, the driver showed strong signs of intoxication and initially admitted to consuming “six to seven” alcoholic drinks, later changing his story to “six to seven waters.” The driver was found to have a suspended license and no insurance. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
- Fraud — Overlook Court, 12/11, 7:13 p.m.
Deputy K.P. Hall responded to a fraud report. The victim explained she had received a popup ad on her computer from someone claiming to represent McAfee Antivirus. She called the provided number, allowing the suspect to remotely access her computer and banking information.
- Larceny — Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 12/11, 12:42 p.m.Deputy J.S. Torres responded to a shoplifting in progress. Staff reported a female suspect stuffing her bag with merchandise. After stopping at Starbucks, the suspect attempted to leave but was intercepted by Deputy Torres. Over $220 worth of items were recovered. The suspect was charged with shoplifting and released on personal recognizance.