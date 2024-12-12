Crime News: Attempted Sexual Assault Reported at Nokesville Park; Police Seek Suspect

Prince William County police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, December 10, at Nokesville Community Park, 12560 Aden Road, near Manassas. A woman was walking along a trail near Hickerson Lane around 9 a.m. when she was approached by a masked man who attempted to assault her. The victim fought back, and the suspect fled after a struggle. Another park visitor assisted the victim in contacting the police.

She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect, described as a white or light-skinned male, approximately 5’9″, with an average build, brown eyes, and dark bushy eyebrows. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a long-sleeve dry-wicking shirt, sweatpants, and a ski mask exposing only his eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as the investigation continues.

Also, in Prince William County

On December 11 at 9:06 PM, officers responded to Linton Hall Road near Devlin Road in Gainesville to investigate a road rage incident. A 27-year-old man reported that another driver brandished a firearm during the encounter before the parties separated. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Officers are working to identify a potential suspect.

On December 10 at 1:35 PM, officers investigated a road rage incident on Legend Glen Drive in Gainesville. A 41-year-old man stated that while stopped at a stop sign, another driver brandished a firearm before the parties separated. There were no shots fired, and no injuries were reported. Officers are following up on a potential suspect.

On December 11 at 8:17 AM, officers responded to Anderson Court and Arkendale Street in Woodbridge for a report of indecent exposure. A 23-year-old woman reported seeing an unknown man expose himself and make inappropriate gestures while she was driving. The suspect, described as a Black male in his early to mid-30s, was not located.

Later that morning, at 9:57 AM, the School Resource Officer at Patriot High School in Nokesville was notified of vandalism. Investigators discovered a swastika and other inappropriate images drawn on a classroom partition. The drawings did not contain any threats to students or staff, and no additional markings were reported.

Sheriff’s Office Names Suspect in Spotsylvania Shooting, Still at Large

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has identified Jahvel Antonio Littleford, 18, of Spotsylvania as the suspect in a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman critically injured on December 4, 2024. Authorities have issued warrants for Littleford, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Cherry Tree Drive around 7 p.m. on the night of the shooting and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was given immediate medical attention and transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition at last report.

The Sheriff’s Office has stated the incident does not appear to be random and urges anyone with information to call 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Littleford is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and vandalism.

Manassas police search for runaway

*Missing Juvenile* (1/2) We are asking the public’s assistance in locating Consuelo Marisol Toruno Carcamo. She is a 15 year old Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 5’3″ tall, and slender build. She was last seen in class at Osbourn High School. pic.twitter.com/VxqhPDrr8W — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) December 12, 2024

Intoxicated Stafford Teen Arrested for Assault and Alcohol Violations

A 19-year-old Stafford man was arrested Wednesday, December 11, 2024, after a concerned citizen reported an assault in the Lake Carroll community near Fredericksburg. Deputies responded to Lake Shore Drive about 6:30 p.m., where the caller had observed a man assaulting a juvenile female.

Deputy S.C. Steinway located the pair and recognized them from a prior incident. Both showed signs of intoxication, though the male denied drinking. A search revealed he had four bottles of Fireball whiskey.

Ricardo Castro Ramirez is charged with assault and battery, public intoxication, unlawful possession of alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The juvenile was returned to her home, where her mother assured deputies she would face strict consequences, said police.

The sheriff’s office would not provide the victim’s age.

Also, in Stafford County: