Woodbridge Supervisor Advocates for Permanent Housing Assistance Programs

On December 2, 2024, local and state officials gathered at the Kelly Leadership Building for the annual Joint Legislative Meeting. The discussion focused on the county’s legislative priorities, spotlighting affordable housing and immediate housing assistance for residents in crisis.

Affordable housing has taken center stage in Prince William County in recent weeks. During their November 19, 2024, meeting, the Board of County Supervisors discussed a proposed Affordable Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance to increase the availability of affordable housing units and establish a Housing Trust Fund to support development efforts.

The ADU Ordinance would allow developers to include affordable units within new residential developments voluntarily. While some jurisdictions enforce mandatory ADU policies, Virginia’s Dillon Rule prevents Prince William County from implementing similar measures. Instead, the county incentivizes participation through expedited permitting processes, reduced fees, and greater development flexibility.

Local affordable housing advocates, including representatives from the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance and Wellington Development Partners, highlighted the urgent need for such initiatives. They noted that residents earning below 60% of the area median income are disproportionately affected, with many spending over 70% of their income on rent.

Delegate Josh Thomas (D-21, Gainesville) proposed creative solutions such as modular ADUs, which could provide cost-effective workforce housing options. These small, prefabricated homes can be mass-produced and installed at prices between $200,000 and $300,000—aligning with the affordability goals for workforce housing.

Immediate Housing Assistance Programs

While addressing long-term housing needs, Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin stressed the importance of continuing immediate housing assistance programs. During the pandemic, the county provided support for rental, mortgage, and utility payments to families facing financial hardship. Franklin advocated for making this program permanent to aid residents at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

“The one thing that I will mention with regards to affordable housing that we haven’t talked about is immediate housing assistance. We have the ordinance that’s going to help us create more affordable housing stock long term which I think is incredibly important but we also need resources to provide immediate housing assistance,” said Franklin. “When the pandemic started, we put forth a program, the housing assistance program that provided mortgage rental and utility assistance for those negatively impacted by COVID. That is something that I’m pushing for as a separate program for us to continue for those that are going to be evicted next week or for those that are facing some type of rental or mortgage or utility shortage in the immediate term and so I just want to encourage our General Assembly to also maybe think about ways that we can partner on legislation that brings us resources for that.”

The meeting also addressed other legislative priorities, including education funding reform, transportation improvements, and public safety initiatives. Supervisor Victor Angry called for increased flexibility in deploying speed monitoring devices in areas with traffic safety concerns. Officials also highlighted the intersection of housing and education, emphasizing the need for school infrastructure investments to manage population growth effectively.

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye added that the county must balance housing development with community infrastructure needs, including transportation and schools. “Affordable housing initiatives must be paired with investments in public infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth,” he said.

The county’s legislative agenda will be presented during the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session, scheduled to convene on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and adjourn on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Housing is a human right, and we must ensure that every resident has access to safe and affordable homes,” said Franklin.