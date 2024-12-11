Stafford County Sheriff’s Report: Target Shoplifting, Trespassing at Brooke Point HS

Shoplifting Arrests at Target

On December 9, at the Target on South Gateway Drive, First Sergeant D.F. Purcell intervened in an active shoplifting incident during an anti-shoplifting patrol. A man, Quinten Howard, 40, is charged with stealing nearly $190 worth of items and was discovered to have outstanding warrants for robbery, breaking and entering, possession of controlled substances, and trespassing. He was arrested and held without bond. Two female accomplices were issued summonses for shoplifting.

Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

On December 10, First Sergeant A.I. Assur conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on Richmond Highway. Signs of drug use led to a K-9 search, which uncovered cocaine. The driver was charged with drug possession and a registration infraction and held without bond. The passenger also faced drug possession charges and was held on a $5,000 bond.

Shoplifting Incidents at Kohl’s and Petco

First Sergeant Purcell intercepted a repeat offender at Kohl’s on Stafford Market Place on December 10, recovering $300 worth of stolen items. The suspect was issued a summons. Later that day, Deputy J.A. Martin responded to a theft at Petco on Worth Avenue, where a man stole pet supplies and fled in a black sedan.

Trespassing Incident at Brooke Point High School

On December 10, Deputy D.J. Taylor apprehended a 20-year-old trespasser at Brooke Point High School. The man provided false identification but later admitted he was visiting a friend. He was charged with trespassing and providing false identification to law enforcement and held on a $2,500 bond.

Armed Robbery on Centreport Parkway

On December 1, 2024, around 3:57 p.m., a victim was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road in Stafford County. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stopped at the intersection when two suspects approached. One suspect walked in front of the vehicle to block its path, while the other approached the passenger side and brandished a firearm. The suspects demanded and stole multiple items, including the victim’s jewelry and wallet, before fleeing on bicycles into nearby woods.

Despite deploying a K-9 unit and a drone for an extensive search, the suspects were not located. Both were described as wearing all-black clothing, ski masks, and riding black bicycles. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J.T. Lynch at 540-658-4450.