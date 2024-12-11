Gingerbread Time Travelers: Ferry Farm’s Sweetest Show Yet

The George Washington Foundation:

Past, present, and future bumped into each other. It was a tense moment.

Gingerbread House Contest Theme is Holidays: Past, Present, and Future

Along those (time)lines, Ferry Farm’s 38th Annual Gingerbread House Contest Exhibitors met the theme challenge with entries that were out of this world, so to speak.

Three intrepid judges had the time of their lives as they took a few moments from busy schedules to choose first, second, and third place winners each, from among six categories. They did hard time, as the clock was ticking, but in the end, they came out ahead of their time with some deserving winners.

This year’s judges were B101.5’s Ted Schubel, three-time Olympic gold medalist Jeff Rouse, and Cessie Howell, a leader in the effort to save Ferry Farm from development. Entries had to be completely edible, on a firm base, and on-theme. With intriguing titles like “Christmas Planet Party,” “Peppermint Dragon Kingdom,” and “Nuclear Winter Wonderland” (Complete with its own radiation-detecting blacklight!), judges analyzed the angles of each entry, remarking on creativity, engineering, and ingenuity.

In the end times, 16 winners were selected – with more to come – as exhibit visitors can vote for “People’s Choice” while playing a compelling game of Gingerbread House iSpy. It will be nothing but a good time.

2024 Winners:

Age 2-5

Entry #14 Old Time Candy & Futuristic Christmas by Lauren #3 Tiny Hands Make Big Plans by FXBG Preschool #30 Christmas Trees Past, Present, & Future by Noah

Age 5-10

#24 Viking Christmas by Teague #15Snow Bowl by Dana #23 Dinosaur Christmas by Lilah

Age 11-14

#22 White House by Sophia #4 Little House on the Prairie Christmas by Harper #26 Peppermint Dragon Kingdom by Eva

Age 18+

#13 Nuclear Winter Wonderland by Sam #20 Santa’s Garage by Nicholas #2 Vintage Christmas Tree by Missy

Family

#16 Freddy Bear Fotos by the Ridout Family #27 Celebrating Christmas Through Time by Kalvin & Drama #17 Past, Present, Future by Lauren & Family

Special Needs

#6 Gingerbread Paradise by PEOPLE LLC

Exhibit runs through December 30, during museum hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sundays 12 -4 p.m. Visitors may purchase exhibit tickets on-site: $6 for adults, $3 for students (ages 6-17), children 5 & under free. The George Washington Foundation holiday events, including Historic Kenmore’s Wee Christmas Dollhouses and Miniatures Show, are sponsored by Burke & Herbert Bank.

Gingerbread House Exhibit Event Address:

Ferry Farm’s 38th Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit

268 George Washington Way (Formerly 268 Kings Highway)

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Historic Kenmore’s 10th Annual Wee Christmas and Dollhouses Show

1201 Washington Ave.

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Event Questions:

Contact Allison Ellis, [email protected], 540-370-0732 x11

Contact Lori Pikkaart for event photos, [email protected]