‘Slick City’ Action Park Coming to Potomac Mills in Spring 2025

Slick City renderings coming soon to Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. [Rendering courtesy of Luquire] Slick City renderings coming soon to Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. [Rendering courtesy of Luquire] Slick City renderings coming soon to Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. [Rendering courtesy of Luquire] Slick City renderings coming soon to Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. [Rendering courtesy of Luquire] Slick City renderings coming soon to Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. [Rendering courtesy of Luquire]

A Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and air court park, will open in the spring of 2025 at Woodbridge’s Potomac Mills shopping center.

According to a release, this location will be the company’s first on the East Coast. Slick City Action Parks was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bron Launsby and the first locations were opened in Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Arizona.

Slick City Action Parks typically include indoor slides, air courts, a “Junior Jungle” for smaller children and other structures suitable for play. The release also states the Slick City will have dining, party rooms and a retail store.

“We are excited to bring Slick City Action Park to Potomac Mills and provide a unique entertainment option for our shoppers,” said Bethany Webb, director of marketing and business development at the Potomac Mills. “This new addition perfectly aligns with our goal to provide diverse and engaging experiences for our visitors. We believe Slick City will become a favorite destination for families and thrill-seekers in our community and beyond.”

Slick City’s website states the Potomac Mills location will become operational in the spring of 2025. It’s one of 12 locations marked as “coming soon” on the company’s website; other locations include Tulsa, Okla.; Columbus, Ohio; Oceanside, Calif.; and Mesa, Ariz.

The action park is only the latest entertainment spot that’s been welcomed to Potomac Mills. In recent months, Round 1 Bowling & Arcade, ZavaZone and AMC Theaters have become operational at the mall.