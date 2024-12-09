Hike, Hunt, and Holiday Cheer: Stafford’s Annual Candy Cane Hunt Returns

Stafford County Parks, Recreation and Tourism is hosting its annual Candy Cane Hunt on Government Island on December 14. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and registration is required in order to receive the activities bag, which contains the scavenger hunt information.

Giant candy canes will be hidden in the woods throughout the island. Participants can use a scavenger hunt map provided by Stafford Tourism to mark off their finds.

Stafford’s Community Engagement Program Manager Shannon Eubanks said the event began in 2018, when staff created the event as a way to promote health and wellness in one of Stafford’s parks in a fun hiking activity. There are seven sessions throughout the day, and each one lasts one hour. Stafford County employees will be on-site to assist the activities.

Registration is available online at the Stafford County Parks and Recreation website. The hunt is $11 per person, ages 3 to 15. As of December 6, several sessions have sold out.

Government Island is located at 191 Coal Landing Road. The 17-acre park is a historic 18th and 19th-century quarry site provided Aquia sandstone for the construction of the U.S. Capitol and the White House and other historic buildings in Washington, D.C.