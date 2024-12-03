Free Presentations Offered for Seniors at Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Lifelong Learning Institute-Manassas (LLI), an educational and social organization geared toward senior citizens, is offering two free programs on Dec. 9 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The programs are both being held at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The programs focus on different topics and presented by two experts in their own right.

LLI offers two programs each year in the fall and spring for adults aged 50 and over, drawing on members, local college faculty and residents’ expertise. Classes are typically held at the Hylton Center, as well as local churches, mosques, the Manassas Park Recreation Center and the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

The first presentation from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be given by Gene Schmiel, a retired U.S. Department of State foreign service officer, former history professor and Civil War lecturer at LLI before, on the steamboats traversing the Mississippi River following the Louisiana Purchase.

The second presentation, held from 1:30 to 3 p.m., will be given by Judge Craig Johnston, a semi-retired Prince William County Circuit Court Judge and lawyer in Manassas for more than 30 years. Johnston will discuss when and how the Constitution is applied in cases in Virginia Courts.

Registration is not required, and more information on these programs and upcoming ones can be found on LLI’s website.