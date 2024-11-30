3rd annual Holiday Walk of Lights starts on December 6 at Neabsco Regional Park

Prince William County Parks and Recreation is hosting the 3rd annual Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park, featuring hand-crafted light displays, holiday characters, carolers, and a holiday market on select nights. The event runs from December 6–27 with a special sensory-friendly evening on December 10, and shuttle services are provided from designated parking areas.

Press release:

Prince William County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 3rd annual Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park. The FREE lights display begins Friday, December 6. New this year: in addition to the dazzling light display, visitors can experience the magic of the holiday season with visits from holiday characters, joyful holiday music sung by carolers and an unforgettable holiday shopping experience on select nights. A special sensory-friendly night will be held on Tuesday, December 10. All dates/times and important parking information can be found at pwcva.gov.

Admission is free for this family-friendly event. All are invited to enjoy the beautiful hand-crafted light displays that will light up the park!

Visitors are encouraged to sign up for text alerts by texting the word “lights” to 703-382-6716 to stay connected with latest event information.

2024 Hours of Operation

Friday, Dec 6, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Characters, Carolers

Saturday, Dec 7, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec 8, 5:30-9:00 pm

Tuesday, Dec 10, (Sensory Friendly Event only*), 5:30-8:00 pm – Holiday Characters, Carolers

Friday, Dec 13, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Characters

Saturday, Dec 14, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec 15, 5:30-9:00 pm

Wednesday, Dec 18, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Characters

Thursday, Dec 19, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Market

Friday, Dec 20, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Characters

Saturday, Dec 21, 5:30-9:00 pm – Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec 22, 5:30-9:00 pm

Friday, Dec 27, 5:30 pm-9:00 pm – Holiday Market & Characters

Location

Neabsco Regional Park

15125 Blackburn Road

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Free Parking Information

Shuttle buses will pick up and drop off at Neabsco Regional Park from the following lots:

Rippon Middle School

15101 Blackburn Rd.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Porter Traditional School (Unavailable December 6th)

15311 Forest Grove Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Featherstone Elementary School

14805 Blackburn Rd.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Important Parking Information

Parking at Neabsco Regional Park is reserved for those with a disabled placard or license plate ONLY. All others should park at the designated free parking locations.

No Parking at Rippon Lodge Historic Site

Free Shuttle Bus Available (No Animals Allowed)

A shuttle bus will be running continuously every 7 minutes to pick up and bring visitors to and from from the designated parking lots. The last shuttle picks up at 8:35 p.m., the lights turn off at 9 p.m. Each shuttle ride is approximately 2-3 minutes long.

Where to Park When Bringing Pets

For visitors who would like to bring their dog(s) to Holiday Walk of Lights, there are two options for parking:

Park & Walk: Park at Porter Traditional School and walk to the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk using the sidewalk/crosswalk at Rippon Blvd & Blackburn Rd. (see map) (Unavailable on 12/6) Park & Ride the Cool Bus: Park at the small parking lot at Rippon Middle School adjacent to the ball field and ride the “Cool Bus”. Make sure to ride the “Cool Bus” back with your pet.

Pet Rules

All pets must be on a leash.

Please pickup after your pet (please bring your own waste disposal bags)

Food & Beverage

Concessions will be available onsite.

Restrooms

Portable restrooms will be available onsite.