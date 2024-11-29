Suspected Killer Arrested in Fredericksburg

Press release:

On November 27, 2024, the Fredericksburg Police Department (FPD) executed a search warrant and arrested a suspect wanted for multiple offenses, including his connection to a homicide that occurred in Caroline County on November 18, 2024.

The FPD had an open warrant for Jamale Antonio Moore for contempt of court, while Caroline County Sheriff’s Office also had a warrant for his involvement in the November 18th homicide. Fredericksburg Police Officers received a tip regarding the apartment complex where Moore could be located and Officer Bach was able to confirm the information received.

Upon receiving confirmation of Moore’s location, FPD Detective Ralston obtained a search warrant for the location and activated the Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT). SETT entered the apartment and found Moore hiding inside. Though Moore was not fully cooperative, SETT officers were able to quickly detain him and take him into custody on both open warrants.

“On behalf of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Fredericksburg City Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this case. Their dedication and professionalism exemplify the power of collaboration in ensuring justice is served. This successful arrest is a testament to the strong partnerships between our agencies and our shared commitment to protecting our communities.” – Sheriff Scott Moser

Jamale Antonio Moore, 35, of Fredericksburg is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.