Raccoon on a Mission to Reduce Litter

We all want to live in a community that is fun, safe, and, at its core, clean. However, it’s easier said than done.

Maintaining an inviting, enjoyable space has challenges, from monetary expenses to valuable time and effort. Prince William County has been attempting to address the biggest environmental culprit – litter. To combat this, the county has implemented additional litter crews for several roadways, especially ones regularly littered. These crews operate on a consistent schedule. However, this doesn’t mark the end of their efforts – meet Trashy!

Trashy the Raccoon is an anti-litter persona brought to life. While it is an unusual mascot, it is memorable. Combined with his slogan, “I’m a raccoon, what’s your excuse?” this character appeals to all ages. “We got the idea to fashion Trashy after the Mayhem character because we wanted it to be unique from other anti-litter campaigns,” says Prince William County spokeswoman Nicole Brown. Alongside that, Brown anticipates Trashy will make his debut on social media.

She also expresses hope for Trashy’s in-person appearances.

Learn more about Prince William’s environmental efforts toward a clean, beautiful space.