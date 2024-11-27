Business Pence Group Finalizing Plans for The Garrison at Stafford By Potomac Local News Published November 27, 2024 at 2:42PM | Updated November 27, 2024 at 7:50PM Bob Pence, principal of The Pence Group development firm, leads a groundbreaking ceremony for The Garrison at Stafford, a mixed-use project in North Stafford in development since 2015. This article is FREE to read. Please Sign In or Create a FREE Account. Thank you. Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #The Garrison