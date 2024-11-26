What’s Happening Today: Local Events You Won’t Want to Miss

Looking for something fun, educational, or relaxing to do today? Whether you’re in the mood for art, a good mystery, or a little gratitude with your drink, we’ve got you covered. Check out these exciting events happening in our area.

Cup of Cozy Mysteries @ Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee

Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Dr, Nokesville

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

If you’re a fan of cozy mysteries and crave a little community time, stop by the Nokesville Library for Cup of Cozy Mysteries. This fun, laid-back event invites you to chat about your favorite whodunits while enjoying something tasty from Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee.

With a 4.7-star rating, the library is a welcoming space to connect with fellow mystery lovers. So, grab your favorite cozy scarf and spend an hour sharing theories and discovering new reads!

View more details here: pwcgov.libnet.info

Teacher Tuesdays at Eavesdrop Brewery

Eavesdrop Brewery, 7221 Royal Fern Cir, Manassas

Today: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Teachers, this one’s for you! Eavesdrop Brewery wants to thank you for your dedication and hard work. Every Tuesday, teachers can enjoy 10% off their tabs as a small token of appreciation. Gather your colleagues and unwind with some local brews in this cozy and vibrant brewery.

It’s the perfect way to relax, connect, and celebrate the amazing work you do for our community. Don’t forget to bring your school ID to claim your discount!

Learn more about Eavesdrop Brewery: facebook.com/eavesdropbrewery

UMW Galleries Presents: Mid-Atlantic New Painting 2024

UMW Campus Galleries, 1301 College Ave, Fredericksburg

Open today during gallery hours

If you’re in the mood for art, the Mid-Atlantic New Painting Biennial is a must-see. Hosted by UMW Galleries, this juried exhibition showcases 76 stunning paintings by 69 talented artists from across the region. From abstract to figurative, the range of styles and techniques is sure to inspire.

Admission is free, so it’s a perfect outing for art lovers or anyone looking to explore something new. Can’t make it today? The exhibition runs through January 19, 2025.

View event details here.

Which event will you be checking out? Let us know in the comments below. Add your events to our calendar FREE.