Kenmore’s Annual Gingerbread Contest Returns with a Sweet Take on “Past, Present, and Future”

The George Washington Foundation’s (GWF) 38th annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit returns to the Visitor Center at Ferry Farm this December, inviting creative confections with the theme “Holidays: Past, Present, & Future”.

GWF Public Programs Manager Allison Ellis said the event began at Historic Kenmore, the foundation’s first historic property, in the 1930s after the Kenmore Association and the Washington-Lewis Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution found Mary Washington’s gingerbread recipe. The pair collaborated with the Dromedary Cake Mix Company to produce mixes based on the original recipe, with a portion of the proceeds returning to the Kenmore Association and its efforts to preserve Historic Kenmore.

When Historic Kenmore acquired Ferry Farm in the 1990s and became the GWF, the contest moved to Ferry Farm’s Visitor Center to allow for more space.

Ellis said, “The idea is that the creators of the houses should use their imagination to dream up whatever they would like. I found inspiration in the Classic Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol in conjunction with the idea of our museums combining themes from the past, present, and future to tell the story of George Washington, the Washington and Lewis Families, and American History.”

In years past, the event has featured between 20 and 60 gingerbread structures. Ellis said she anticipates a strong turnout this year based on the number of entries already submitted.

Entries may be submitted until November 30 at 4 p.m. Entry forms, and a full list of the age categories are available online.

Judging will take place on December 2, with GWF’s Cessie Howell joining a judging panel with B101.5’s Ted Schubel and Jeff Rouse of Burke & Herbert Bank, which is sponsoring the event. Winning entries will have ribbons displayed on their houses. Visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite entry, with the People’s Choice award announced on December 30.

Proceeds from the event support the George Washington Foundation’s efforts to preserve Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm, while introducing new audiences to the museum spaces.

The exhibit is open from December 1 to December 30, but closed on Dec. 24 and 25. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children under 6.

Ferry Farm is located at 268 Kings Highway in Stafford County.