Fredericksburg Celebrates Lafayette Bicentennial

Fredericksburg spent the weekend commemorating the 200th anniversary of General Lafayette’s historic 1824 visit. The Lafayette Bicentennial Commemoration Weekend featured two free public events that closely mirrored the original activities hosted in Lafayette’s honor.

Today will begin with a special Masonic Welcome at Fredericksburg’s historic Masonic Lodge No. 4, located at 803 Princess Anne Street. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., General Lafayette, portrayed by Mark Schneider of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, was made an honorary Lodge Member in a ceremony that highlighted artifacts from his original 1824 visit, including the very punch bowl used during the reception two centuries ago.

At noon, a Historic Church Service was held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, where Lafayette and his entourage joined the community in prayer and thanksgiving. The service mirrored the original event, complete with an address by the Rev. Edward McGuire, who was both the church’s rector and a fellow Mason in 1824.

This afternoon, history enthusiasts can attend a book lecture at the Masonic Lodge from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Historian Chris Ruli will present insights from his forthcoming book, Brother Lafayette, delving into the General’s ties to the Masonic fraternity and his enduring impact.

Throughout the afternoon, guided tours will also be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., offering visitors a closer look at venues tied to Lafayette’s visit. Departing every half hour from Market Square, these tours feature the George Washington Mother Lodge and other key sites.

The weekend began yesterday with a Welcome Event at 10 a.m. in Market Square. General Lafayette, portrayed by Mark Schneider of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to cheers from the community. Attendees enjoyed performances of period music and appearances by historical interpreters in authentic 1820s attire. Following the reception, guests explored the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s exhibit, Lafayette’s World: Revolutionary Ideals and the Limits of Freedom.

In the afternoon, visitors participated in guided tours of the George Washington Mother Lodge (Masonic Lodge No. 4) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tours departed every half hour, offering a detailed look at sites Lafayette visited during his stay.

General Lafayette’s 1824 tour of the U.S. came during a time of division and uncertainty. Invited by President James Monroe, his visit marked the 50th anniversary of American independence and celebrated the shared ideals of liberty, equality, and unity. As the last living American Revolutionary War general, Lafayette was met with universal affection and gratitude across all 24 states of the young nation.

Lafayette’s advocacy for human rights, religious freedom, and the abolition of slavery left a lasting impact. His 1824 tour brought hope and inspiration to a nation in turmoil, and his legacy continues to resonate 200 years later.