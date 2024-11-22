Santa Claus Arrives at Potomac Mills Mall to Kick Off the Holiday Season

Santa Claus made a festive entrance at Potomac Mills mall today at 2 p.m., marking the beginning of the holiday season with a cheerful celebration in the Grand Court, located next to TJ Maxx.

Children and families were treated to a lively Santa’s Arrival Party, which included face painting, balloon twisting, ornament-making, and coloring activities. A “Letters to Santa” station allowed kids to jot down their holiday wishes, adding a magical touch to the event. Santa’s area was bustling with activity, surrounded by multiple elves, ensuring everyone had a merry time.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a towering nutcracker greeted children as they arrived, creating an enchanting holiday photo opportunity. Families also had the chance to take professional photos with Santa, which were available for purchase.

The fun continues throughout the holiday season at Potomac Mills, with several special events planned, including:

Military Kids Santa Party (Dec. 5, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.): Military families are invited for a private celebration with Santa, featuring face painting, balloon art, letter writing, and giveaways. Each child will receive a Military Build-A-Bear (while supplies last). Reservations are required and can be made by emailing [email protected] with your name, military branch, and number of children attending. A military ID is required, and spaces are limited.

Caring Santa® (Dec. 8, 9:30–10:30 a.m.): This sensory-friendly event offers children with special needs and their families an exclusive, quieter opportunity to meet Santa. Reservations are required for this private experience.

The arrival of Santa at Potomac Mills marks the official start of the mall’s holiday events, promising joy and memorable moments for families of all backgrounds. For more information on holiday happenings, visit the Potomac Mills website or contact the mall’s management office.