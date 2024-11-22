Man Convicted in 2022 Triangle Shooting

Shaheem Hicks-Brown was convicted of multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm offenses, for a December 2022 shooting in Triangle, Virginia, where two victims sustained gunshot injuries but survived. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami, with support from law enforcement and victim services.

Press Release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney:

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Shaheem Hicks-Brown, 32, arising from a December 2022 shooting in Triangle, VA. On November 20, 2024, Mr. Hicks-Brown was found guilty of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of maliciously shooting within an occupied dwelling by a Prince William County jury. The matter was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami.

Commonwealth of VA v. Shaheem Hicks-Brown

On December 9, 2022, Prince William County Police were dispatched to a residence on Southway Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arriving, police encountered two victims suffering from various gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, and arms. They also found an intoxicated Mr. Hicks-Brown in the home, in possession of a firearm. Both victims survived their life-threatening injuries.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth offered the following comment:

“It is fortunate that the two victims of gun violence in this instance survived, and I am grateful for their cooperation in the prosecution of this case. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute crimes of violence.”

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to recognize Victim Witness Case Manager Christy Reynolds for the assistance and support she provided the victims and their families. We also want to recognize the hard work of the Prince William County Police Department Detectives and Officers who worked on this case, specifically Detective Shailee Davis who was the lead detective on the case.