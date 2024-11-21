Man Sentenced to Nearly 70 Years in Prison in April 2023 Shooting

Ezzedin Baryoh was sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison after being found guilty by a Prince William County jury following an April 2023 shooting in Triangle.

According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Petula C. Metzler sentenced Baryoh on Friday to serve 93 years with 25 years suspended, leaving 68 years to serve followed by five years of supervised probation.

On Aug. 15, a jury found Baryoh guilty of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and gang participation, the release stated.

According to InsideNOVA, Baryoh was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

The shooting occurred on April 19, 2023; Baryoh and his co-defendant, Sean Hughes Jr., opened fire at a Triangle residence. According to the release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a woman inside the home was struck multiple times. A bystander and Detective S. Davis were nearly struck by gunshots. Baryoh and Hughes fled to Maryland where they were ultimately arrested with one of the guns used in the shooting.

The release also stated that Hughes was convicted by a jury trial on Feb. 2, and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Carroll A. Weimer Jr. on May 30. Hughes was sentenced to 78 years with 50 years suspended, leaving 28 years to serve. His case is currently before the Virginia Court of Appeals.