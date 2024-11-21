Publisher's Post

Join the Fun: Santa, Community Events, and an Exclusive Mayoral Interview

By Uriah Kiser

Upcoming weekend events: See our list and post yours to our community calendar so that we may share it with our readers!

Santa arrives: Join us for fun and games at Potomac Mills mall tomorrow at 2 p.m., when Santa will arrive. I’ll be there to capture photos. Please say hello!

Interview with the mayor: Fresh off her re-election to a second term, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger has agreed to her first-ever interview with Potomac Local News. I’ll sit down with her at city hall next month. In the meantime, let me know what you think I should ask her.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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