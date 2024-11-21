Join the Fun: Santa, Community Events, and an Exclusive Mayoral Interview

Upcoming weekend events: See our list and post yours to our community calendar so that we may share it with our readers!

Santa arrives: Join us for fun and games at Potomac Mills mall tomorrow at 2 p.m., when Santa will arrive. I’ll be there to capture photos. Please say hello!

Interview with the mayor: Fresh off her re-election to a second term, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger has agreed to her first-ever interview with Potomac Local News. I’ll sit down with her at city hall next month. In the meantime, let me know what you think I should ask her.