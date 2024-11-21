Holiday Lights Ride and Riverside Christmas Spectacular Lead the Weekend Lineup

Looking for fun activities to enjoy this weekend? From author talks to festive holiday experiences, there’s something for everyone. Check out these events happening from Thursday through Sunday. If you’re planning an event or know of one the community should check out, submit it to our event calendar—it’s easy and free.

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Teen Blackout Poetry Night

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia

Create poetry in a fun and creative environment.

Music Trivia Night

Multiple times, November 21 – December 19

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 15200 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, Virginia

Enjoy an evening of music-themed trivia.

Friday, November 22, 2024

Adult Author Talk with Alex Matsuo

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia

Meet Alex Matsuo and learn about their latest work.

DHS Veteran Career Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Clubs at Quantico, 3017 Russell Road, Quantico, Virginia

A career fair focused on resources and opportunities for veterans.

G’s Comedy Show and Live Music

8 p.m. – midnight

Giuseppe’s, 15120 Washington Street, Haymarket, Virginia

Enjoy live music and comedy at this local venue.

Riverside Christmas Spectacular: Home for the Holidays

Showtimes vary, November 20 – December 29

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Celebrate the season with a festive show featuring live music, dance, and holiday cheer. Tickets range from $60 to $82.

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Spanish Storytime

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia

Stories and fun for young readers in Spanish.

Enchantment Theatre Company: My Father’s Dragon

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia

A family-friendly theater experience based on a beloved book.

City of End Book Release

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heritage Hunt Country Club, 6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville, Virginia

Celebrate the release of a new book and meet the author.

Financial Literacy Workshop with Amanda Lockhart Davis

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, Virginia

Learn valuable tips on managing your finances.

Holiday Lights Ride

5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday, November 23 – January 2

Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Experience the charm of the holidays with a ride in a restored 1920s Ford Model-A. Tickets are $20 per rider and include cozy blankets and festive music.

Make the most of your time and enjoy everything the community offers. If you have an event to share, submit it to our calendar to help spread the word.