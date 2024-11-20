Spotsylvania Woman Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges Following Cyber Tip

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Kriesten following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding suspected child sexual abuse material. Investigators executed a search warrant at Kriesten’s residence, seizing electronic devices, and charging her with multiple counts of child pornography possession, distribution, and aggravated sexual battery. The investigation is part of the office’s collaboration with the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff:

On November 18, 2024, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Child Victim Unit members received an online cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an online account where images of child sexual abuse were being uploaded, stored, and the potential sharing of these images. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

After conducting an investigation and reviewing the reported items, a search warrant was obtained on the residence of Ashley Kriesten, 9600 block of Leaf Lane, Spotsylvania County. Multiple electric devices were seized during the search warrant. Ashley Kriesten, was arrested and charged with five counts of 18.2-374.1:1(A) Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, five counts of 18.2-374.1:1.(C) Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, and two counts of 18.2-67.3(A1) Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The identity and relationship of the juveniles are being withheld for their protection.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Virginia State Police Taskforce (NOVA-DC ICAC). ICAC which is a national network of law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that helps state and local agencies respond to online child exploitation of other crimes.

If you believe a child is being abused, please contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below, the Spotsylvania County Department of Social Services at 540-507-7898, Virginia CPS State Hotline at (804) 786-8536/Out-of-state: (800) 552-7096, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) https://report.cybertip.org or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).