‘From Darkness to Light’ Holiday Concert is Gainesville Choir’s Largest Yet



Press Release:

Gainesville Community Choir (GCC) will perform a collaborative concert this winter entitled “From Darkness to Light” featuring Dan Forrest’s LUX: the Dawn from On High and other songs for the season with Fairfax Choral Society. Performances will take place at Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas on Friday, December 6, and Annandale United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 7, both concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. This highly anticipated concert will feature over 200 musicians, making it the largest group of singers ever amassed by the Gainesville-based group.

Since its formation in 2013, GCC has always been committed to its mission to enrich, educate, and entertain through intentional community-building and developing and supporting musical excellence. Gainesville Community Choir was honored to receive the Seefeldt Award for Outstanding Arts Organization in 2023. In addition to that distinction, conductor and co-founder Jacob Lash recently received the 2024 Seefeldt Award for Outstanding Arts Educator. GCC’s Board of Directors believes that both vocal technique and expression are essential to achieving this mission. Rehearsals incorporate lessons in vocal technique and music literacy, and the choir strives to thoughtfully impact the hearts and souls of audiences and the surrounding communities through their performances.

Conductor Jacob Lash holds a Master’s degree in Conducting and a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from George Mason University. He is joined by Associate Conductor Preston Atkins, who recently completed his Bachelor’s in Music Education from Ithaca College. Both Lash and Atkins are music teachers in Prince William County and they carry their passion for music education through to their work with GCC and honors choirs throughout the area. Pam Sottosani serves as the group’s accompanist and plays piano for rehearsals and concerts. They are supported by a strong and talented team of section leaders.

As a non-auditioned choir, GCC enables people from every walk of life to experience the joy of singing with others. The members come from all levels of musical experience, training, and background. In Lash’s words, “we come together to celebrate God’s gift of music, and we find great joy in singing together and sharing our music with the communities of Northern Virginia.” The GCC Spring and Fall seasons culminate in major concerts in May and December. Their professionally recorded album Journey Home is available for purchase on their website and will also be available at their concert for $10.00.

Tickets for “From Darkness to Light” are $20 adults, $15 students age 14 through college, and free for age 13 and under. Tickets are available at the event and can be purchased via cash, check, credit card, Venmo, or PayPal. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the concert and seating is general admission. The concert is approximately 90 minutes long with one intermission. Visit GCC’s website for more information: https://gainesvillecommunitychoir.com/tickets/