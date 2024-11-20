Fredericksburg Crime Report: Vandalisms, Thefts, and Armed Robberies Across City

From Fredericksburg Police

VANDALISM:

On November 8th, at 400 Maple Court, a vehicle’s windshield was reported shattered. Police later discover bits of brick remaining.

That same day, at 200 block Greystone Court, a person reported missing antenna attachments from their vehicle.

On November 12th, a person reported a cracked windshield from the night before.

LARCENY:

On November 9th, a woman reported that while in 100 Block George Street her camera, valued at 600 dollars, had been stolen. The device is a Go Pro Hero 10.

On November 11th, a person reported stolen rear license plate believed to have happened while shopping at Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway.

That same day, a woman was robbed nearby at TJ Maxx, 1833 Carl D. Silver Parkway. The woman reported that a man approached her asking questions before finding her purse opened and wallet stolen.

ROBBERY:

On November 9th, 911 was contacted by a store employee at Tobacco House 3345 Fall Hill Avenue. It’s reported that a man of light complexion and all black clothing came in the store with a green firearm, demanding vaping devices.

On November 10th, at 100 Block Hughey Court, a meeting had occurred between two people who met from a dating app. Suspect carried a firearm and robbed the other’s AirPods and some cash. Described as a dark-skinned man with a blue Hyundai.