Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities Through the Holidays

Volunteer Prince William has several opportunities through the holidays and into 2025, so make sure to check them out below.

Greetings, Prince William: It’s All About a Kid and a Toy! Volunteer Prince William’s program Untrim a Tree which provides holiday gifts for local children in Title I schools is now live and accepting donor forms! While we’ve been able to get kids sponsored, we still have over 1,300 children who are still waiting on Santa, so your help is still needed! The online donor form is available to sponsor a child or donate a Senior Basket; please visit our website to fill out and submit a form. The whole family can participate, and you’ll feel great being part of a program which helps so many of our vulnerable children have a happy Christmas! Volunteers will also be needed Dec. 7-10 to help sort/organize toys and deliver Senior Baskets.

You can help vulnerable families have a holiday meal for Thanksgiving! ACTS’ Share the Bounty distribution needs volunteers to help with sorting donations and assembling the Share the Bounty bags during November. This will take place in their Food Donation Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Drive, Dumfries, Monday through Thursday. Volunteer hours are flexible between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You’ll feel great knowing your giving spirit will help food-insecure families have a Happy Thanksgiving!

If you love helping others learn, we have a wonderful opportunity for you! BEACON for English Language and Literacy is recruiting volunteers to teach adult ESOL students for their upcoming Winter session which runs from Dec. 2 to Feb. 27. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at Info session sign-up or contact Seth at 571-428-2524.

Brain Injury Services (BIS) has an ongoing need for volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, chess, lunch and more can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit their website for more information.

You can help Manassas City families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal! Light of Life Church is hosting a City of Manassas Friendsgiving Outreach to benefit vulnerable families in the city. The event will be held at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help set up; serve food; hand out coats, personal hygiene products, diapers; and break down/clean up. It’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving by helping our less fortunate neighbors! Please sign up for this meaningful event on their website.

Ho Ho Ho! Get into the holiday spirit by volunteering for Santa Lights Manassas on Dec. 6 and the 78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 in Old Town Manassas! These events would not be possible without the support of over 300 volunteers which let them spread holiday cheer to the community! Volunteers are needed to help stage the participants, answer spectator questions and keep everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade and the tree lighting. What better way to enjoy the Christmas holidays? Please visit this website to sign up and ask any questions.

Calling all Rembrandts and Picassos! The City of Manassas Animal Shelter is looking for Volunteer Artists to do some murals on their walls which will brighten up the place for two-legged and four-legged friends alike!

The “Power of A Knock” can help a homebound senior get nutritious meals! Meals on Wheels urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound senior citizens on weekday mornings. Volunteers must pass a criminal and driving record background check. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete, training is provided. You’ll feel great when you find out how inspiring it is to serve this vulnerable population and make their day! Please visit this website for more information and forms.

The hard-working staff at Prince William County Community Foundation needs volunteers to support their Thanksgiving Food Drive to provide those in need with a holiday meal! Volunteers are needed to pack food boxes on Nov. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. and load food boxes on Nov. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Motiv8 Church, 14654 Joplin Road, Manassas. Volunteers are also needed to hand out food boxes on Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 17965 Dumfries Shopping Center in Dumfries. Your help will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of local families dealing with food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to sign up.

Is your office, club, Scout troop or service group looking for a volunteer opportunity? Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries has opened their hypothermia shelter located at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge and groups are needed to prepare and drop off meals for 30 adult residents through March 30, 2025. Meals are needed each night and should be prepared off-site and dropped off at the shelter between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Your group will provide comfort for the homeless with a hot, nourishing meal they can enjoy during the cold winter months! Please visit Meal Train’s website to sign up and get more information.