Dr. Daniel W. Smith Appointed Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent

Dr. Daniel W. Smith has been appointed Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools following a unanimous vote during a special Stafford County School Board meeting on Monday, November 18, 2024. Dr. Smith succeeds Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, who resigned in June 2024 to become the Montgomery County, Md., school superintendent.

Since Taylor’s departure, Chris R. Fulmer, the Acting Superintendent, will return to his role as Deputy Superintendent. Fulmer, a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner, has served SCPS for 12 years and has been pivotal in overseeing operations and collaborating with community stakeholders.

Smith, formerly Chief of Staff and Acting Superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools, brings over 20 years of experience in educational leadership. He took over for Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler, who was fired following high public agitation and low staff morale over the school district’s handling of two sexual assaults of students by a fellow student. “I’m deeply honored with the trust you’ve placed in me, and I’m thrilled to serve as your superintendent,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.

Smith’s leadership in Loudoun County included overseeing a $1.8 billion budget and implementing initiatives that improved graduation rates, reduced absenteeism, and narrowed achievement gaps. He secured the district’s first fully funded budget in six years, said Stafford County School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund.

Siegmund praised Smith’s student-centered approach. “Dr. Smith’s vision aligns with our district’s strategic goals of fostering high academic standards and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for every student,” she said.

Smith and his wife, Michelle, are relocating to Stafford with their daughter, Liliana, who will attend Stafford County Public Schools. Their son, Caden, is a freshman at Virginia Tech. “We are excited to be part of this vibrant community,” Smith said. “I am committed to creating opportunities that ensure every student feels seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

Smith emphasized collaboration as a cornerstone of his leadership. “I believe our goals can only be achieved through strong partnerships. Together, we can accomplish incredible things and ensure a bright future for our students,” he added.

Smith’s tenure begins in December.