Celebrate the Season in Occoquan: Tree Lighting & Holiday Firelight

Press Release:

Join us for a wonderful holiday tradition in Occoquan on the evening of Saturday, November 23, 2024. This is our popular tree lighting and shop late event that will for the third year in a row include our Holiday Firelight activities.

The tree lighting itself will take place in front of Town Hall (314 Mill Street) at 6:00 p.m. From 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. visitors can also enjoy fire pits, marshmallow roasting, caroling, hot coca, and more by the Mill House Museum (413 Mill Street). Marshmallows for roasting are free, while hot cocoa, hot cider, adult drinks, and s’mores kits will be available for purchase.

And, of course, we would like to encourage everyone to shop in our Occoquan stores and restaurants for your holiday and entertainment needs. By doing so you will be supporting local artists, business owners, and their hardworking staffs. Our shops are busy preparing holiday items for you and a number of them will be open until 8:00 p.m. or later.

Worried about parking? There will be FREE shuttle service from 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. from the Old Bridge Road/Route 123 Commuter lot. Drop off points will be at Mamie Davis Park (200 Washington Street) and Town Hall (314 Mill Street).