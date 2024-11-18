Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that occurred on Plank Road on November 16, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man. The driver of the truck involved remained at the scene, and no signs of impairment were found.

Press Release from Fredericksburg Police:

Fredericksburg Police are currently investigating a pedestrian accident that took place early [yesterday] morning at 6:20 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Plank Road.

The victim, Joe Anthony Palacios, a 26-year-old man with no permanent address, was walking eastbound in the travel lane of the 2800 block of Plank Road when he was struck by a truck. He sustained severe injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital for emergency care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at 10:43 a.m. [yesterday] morning.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident and cooperated during the preliminary investigation. There were no indicators of impairment and the driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office has begun its investigation. The police department’s traffic reconstruction team is also investigating. Further updates will be released at a later date.

The next of kin has been notified, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.