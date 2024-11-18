Manassas Park Teen Charged with Armed Robbery, Assault in Stafford

From The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:

An 18-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested after an assault and robbery at gunpoint that took place late last week.

On November 14th at approximately 12:56 a.m. Deputy R.A. Kehoe responded to Shasta Place for a previously occurred robbery. It was advised a male and female were robbed at gunpoint and the male victim had to be taken to the hospital due to his injuries during the incident. Deputy Kehoe would make contact with the victims to discover what occurred.

It was advised the day prior, shortly after 6:30 p.m., both victims made plans to meet with a male they only knew as “Semaij”. “Semaij” would arrive with an unknown male and ask if the victims “had anything.” The unknown male would produce a firearm and rob the female victim of her cash as “Semaij” began searching the male victim. Both victims would attempt to flee the area when the unknown male assaulted the female victim. “Semaij” would also produce a firearm and use it to strike the male victim. Both suspects would then flee the area in a red sedan. The female victim did not sustain any injuries while the male victim was treated for facial injuries.

Detectives in the Major Crimes Unit were assigned the case and were able to identify “Semaij” as Semaj Parham. Detectives, with the assistance of the Manassas Park Police Department, were able to take Parham into custody on November 15th. During a search warrant of his residence, detectives located two firearms.

Parham was charged with robbery, using a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding by mob, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy, as well as, assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the second suspect. The second suspect was described as a light skin male who is approximately six feet tall. The investigation is ongoing.