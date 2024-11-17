Street Closures Announced Ahead of Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

Press Release:

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, several streets in downtown Fredericksburg will close for the annual Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Parking will not be permitted on the streets along the parade route and some adjacent side streets beginning at 2:00 PM and closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3:30 PM. There will be signs indicating the restrictions and vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense on Saturday afternoon that have not been removed from the street.

The roads will remain closed until City maintenance crews finish cleaning the route. All streets are expected to be open by 9:00 PM. Expect traffic delays before and after the parade. Please be patient, use caution, and obey traffic signs.

Timeline for streets impacted by the Christmas Parade:

2:00 PM – Parking restrictions begin at VRE Lot located at Sophia Street and Frederick Street, towing enforced.

2:00 PM – Parking restrictions begin on the following streets downtown, and towing is enforced where signage is posted.

• 300-1000 blocks of Caroline Street

• 100-200 blocks of Amelia Street

• 500-1300 block of Princess Anne Street

• 100-300 blocks of George Street and William Street

• 100-400 blocks of Wolfe St, Charlotte St and Hanover St

• 800 block of Charles Street

3:30 PM – Streets listed above will be closed to through traffic

5:30 PM – Parade begins

9:00 PM – Streets reopen after parade cleanup

Information about where to park and the best places to view the parade is available online at www.FredericksburgChristmasParade.com. The parade is free for the public to attend. Please dress for cold weather and wear walking shoes. Many downtown businesses will reopen immediately after the parade for evening shopping on December 7th!