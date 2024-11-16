Reminder: Registration is Open for Polar Plunge 2025

Registration is open for the 2025 Polar Plunge at Leesylvania State Park on February 15, which benefits Special Olympics Virginia. Participants can join as individuals or teams, donate funds, or cheer on plungers, and the proceeds will support Special Olympics programs.

Press release:

Prince William County, VA… Are you brave enough to weather the February elements in support of a worthy cause? If so, registration has opened for the 2025 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. This year’s event is at Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Dr., Woodbridge (22191) on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

The Prince William County Police Department is looking for hardy individuals – or teams of family, friends, co-workers, or organizations – willing to brave the cold temperatures on land, and in the water, to help raise money for Special Olympics.

Registration is open, and the public can participate in several ways:

• Take the “Plunge,” either as an individual or as a team that you put together with friends, neighbors, family or co-workers. Join Team PWCPD and start fundraising!

• Donate funds (if crazy, fun action is not your thing).

• Come out and cheer everyone on.

There’ll be live music, games, door prizes, food trucks, law enforcement displays and more, including a costume contest and, of course, a chilly plunge into the Potomac River!

To register as an individual or as a team for “Team PWCPD,” and for more information, please visit: polarplunge.com/prince-william.This link also has information on donating to Team PWCPD. The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, an organization which is supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.