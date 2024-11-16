Funland Fredericksburg has launched The Wishing Tree program, allowing guests to donate special experiences to families in need through Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg, with the park matching all donations.

The program runs from November 8 to December 15, with donated experiences distributed to families on December 15.

Press release:

Funland Fredericksburg, a family fun park with an array of attractions, food, and entertainment has launched The Wishing Tree holiday program, aimed at giving back to children and families in need in a special way from Nov. 8 – Dec. 15.

The park will be offering a list of experiences that guests can choose from and donate to a family in need through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg (BGC). Funland Fredericksburg will match all donated experiences, and the donations will be distributed to families through BGC on Dec. 15.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to be the beneficiaries of The Wishing Tree this year,” said Sandra Erickson, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg. “The generous support from Five Star Parks & Attractions will not only boost the spirits of the children we work with, but it also empowers us to continue our mission of bringing about positive change in the community. We can’t wait to see all the joy that is brought through these special donations.”

The experiences to choose from include the following:

• Wishing Tree $10 Play Card

• Wishing Tree $20 Play Card

• Wishing Tree $50 Game Card

• Wishing Tree 1.5 Hour Unlimited Attractions Pass

• Wishing Tree All Day Unlimited Attractions Pass

“We wanted to think of a unique and joyful way to give back this year and connect with our community,” said Danny Glover, General Manager of Funland Fredericksburg. “We hope through this program we can give families an experience they won’t forget and brighten up their holiday.”

Guests are encouraged to look for the decorated Christmas tree at the park for more information on what and how to donate. Each donation will be displayed on the tree.

About Five Star Parks & Attractions

Five Star Parks & Attractions is a developer and operator of leading family

entertainment centers (FECs), which offer opportunities for families of all ages to escape and play together. Five Star Parks centers benefit from the passion and expertise of leaders with deep experience, and from the financial backing necessary to create long-term success. For more information, visit Fivestarparks.com.

About The Wishing Tree

Five Star Parks & Attractions began The Wishing Tree program in 2024 to give back to the communities surrounding each of its family entertainment venues across the country. The program offers a unique way for guests to help families in need by donating a variety of special experiences at the park through local participating organizations. The goal of the program is to spread some joy by helping families create unforgettable memories.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg is dedicated to creating and

supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the inherent potential in every child. Since our establishment, we have been committed to empowering youth in our community to achieve their fullest potential and build brighter futures. Our programs focus on providing caring adult mentors who offer guidance, support, and friendship to children facing adversity. By fostering positive relationships, we help our Littles develop confidence, improve academic performance, and make healthier life choices. Join us in making a difference, one match at a time. For more information, visit our website at www.bbbsfredericksburg.org.