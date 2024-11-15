Stafford County School Board to Appoint New Superintendent in Special Meeting

The Stafford County School Board has announced a special meeting scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the potential appointment of a new division superintendent. The meeting will be held at the Alvin York Bandy Administrative Complex at 31 Stafford Avenue in Stafford.

If confirmed, the new superintendent will become the fifth to lead Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) in the past 15 years.

The appointment follows Dr. Thomas W. Taylor’s departure as superintendent in June 2024. Shortly after Taylor’s resignation, the School Board convened a special meeting on June 18, at which it unanimously appointed Chris R. Fulmer as Acting Superintendent.

Fulmer, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) has been with SCPS for 12 years and has served as Deputy Superintendent since 2019. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in overseeing school operations and collaborating with staff and community stakeholders to advance educational initiatives.

Before his time with SCPS, Fulmer gained extensive experience in public accounting, conducting financial audits for government entities, including school systems. This background in financial management and accountability has been instrumental in shaping his approach to leadership within Stafford County schools.