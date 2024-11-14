Weekend Lineup: Family Fun, Author Talks, and Comedy Nights in Manassas and Fredericksburg

Are you looking for ways to enjoy the weekend around town? A range of activities is coming up, from author talks to community events perfect for friends, families, and neighbors. Check out what’s happening from Thursday through Sunday, and make the most of your time!

Thursday, November 14

Kid’s Author Talk with Keisha Strand

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Start the weekend early by joining children’s author Keisha Strand for a lively reading session. It’s a perfect outing for families with young readers who love getting immersed in new stories.

Sell Your Home the Modern Way – Online Event (Potomac Local News Sponsor)

7:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Curious about the latest in home-selling? Snapdoor founder Bob Mathew hosts an online event to guide you through selling your home confidently and cost-effectively. Ideal for anyone interested in the real estate market.

City Vino & Burg Charcuterie Cheese and Wine Workshop

Want to look good in front of the in-laws because you are hosting Thanksgiving this year?

November 14th @ 7:00 to 8:30 at City Vino

Click HERE for tickets

Passionate Politics 1824 vs 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024

6 – 8 pm

UMW- Cedric Rucker University Center- Chandler Ballroom C

1601 College Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Friday, November 15

Adult Author Talk with Caroline Sumlin

Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA

5:30pm – 6:30pm

Wrap up the week with author Caroline Sumlin as she shares insights into her writing journey. This event is designed for adult readers looking to hear from a local talent.

Standup Comedy Showcase At Hog Shack Bar-B-Q

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM (EST)

Black & White Comedy Productions

10470 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Possum Punchlines Comedy Show

Come out to the second floor of your favorite possum-themed gift shop for a night of alternative comedy.

7:30 pm – 9 pm

Possum-bilities

211 William St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

$12

Saturday, November 16

Farmers Market

Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center Street, Manassas, VA

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Kick off your Saturday by picking up fresh produce, local treats, and artisanal goods at the Manassas Farmers Market. It’s a great way to support local vendors and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.

2024 Pumpkin Smash — Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (EST)

Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary

10445 Manley Rd, Nokesville, VA

ARTfactory Rooftop Productions presents Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

ARTfactory (9419 Battle St., Manassas, VA 20110) 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, VA, United States

When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl’s belief makes the difference.

$20 – $25

Gingerbread Workshop

Learn the secrets of building a real gingerbread house! Build and decorate a small gingerbread house step-by-step.

11 am – 12:30 pm

Ferry Farm

George Washington’s Ferry Farm

$20

Nunsense

When the culinarily challenged Sister Julia, Child of God, unintentionally poisons her fellow sisters with tainted soup, only five Little Sisters of Hoboken remain to carry on their cloister’s mission.

Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.

Klein Theatre, College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA

Sunday, November 17

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival

NVA Thai Center LLC

9101 Prince William Street, Manassas, VA 20110

If you’re planning an event or know of something the community should check out, don’t forget to submit it to our event calendar! It’s easy and FREE to add your event, and we’ll feature it here to help spread the word.

Let’s keep our community connected and make every weekend a memorable one!