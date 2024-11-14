Truck Strike Causes Lane Closure on Balls Ford Road Bridge

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the left lane of westbound Balls Ford Road at the bridge over Prince William Parkway, near Gainesville, following damage caused by a truck strike. The closure was announced today, two days after a northbound vehicle on Prince William Parkway struck the bridge’s underside on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

VDOT has confirmed that the lane closure will be in place for an extended period to allow for further inspections and assessments of the bridge’s structural integrity. Officials have stated that an additional inspection will occur in the coming days, after which repair plans will be developed based on the findings.

Travelers using the bridge are advised to expect delays and to exercise caution in the area as crews continue to work on the affected span.

The Balls Ford Road bridge opened to traffic in April 2023 as part of a significant $64 million improvement project to widen a 1.2-mile section of Balls Ford Road between Doane Drive and Ashton Avenue in the Gainesville Magisterial District. This comprehensive upgrade transformed the corridor into a four-lane divided roadway featuring a 16-foot-wide grass median, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path, and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of the road.