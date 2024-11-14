Prince William County Police Field Station Opens at Potomac Mills

[Photos courtesy of Katie Combs]

Prince William County Police Department reopened its field office at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge earlier this month.

The field office will be utilized to support the mall, its visitors and tenants, but will also house members of the department’s recruitment team. According to a press release, the office will be available for new hire testing, report writing, meetings, training seminars and processing people who commit minor offenses. The location within the mall is behind the Round Bowling & Amusement.

Lt. Jonathan Perok, a public information officer with PWCPD, said this won’t be a regularly staffed location open to the public and the department has always had a space but was relocated within the building. He also said the office is able to process individuals as of now, but recruitment testing operations are expected to become operational in early 2025.

Potomac Mills is the Commonwealth’s largest outlet mall with more than 200 stores and 25 eateries. This field office will expand the PWCPD’s reach in the community, in addition to its existing 700 sworn officers and 14 bureaus. The police department has — either in the past or currently — had other field offices in other parts of the county.

On Nov. 5, the field office hosted a meet and greet event, where people had the opportunity to speak with PWCPD officers and receive a free Build-A-Bear!