Knock, Knock: Police Find Accused Killer at Fauquier Home

From Virignia State Police:

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Virginia State Police located and arrested the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Friday (Nov. 8), in Fauquier County. The driver, Dennis D. Dunning, 54, of Catlett, Va., was located at his residence on the 8000 block of Burwell Road in Fauquier and taken into custody without incident.

Dunning was charged with felony hit-and-run, involuntary manslaughter, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Dunning was transported to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Initial Press Release:

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying two vehicles that struck a pedestrian Friday (Nov. 8), in Fauquier County.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Route 806 (Elk Run Road) at Flippo Lane.

A male pedestrian was walking eastbound across Route 806 when he was struck by a northbound SUV. The pedestrian was then struck by an unknown southbound vehicle. Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian, Garland J. Heddings, 73, of Catlett, Va., died at the scene.

The initial striking vehicle is believed to be a 2001 – 2003 Nissan Frontier, silver in color. The Nissan will have damage to its front end and driver side.

The unknown vehicle may have damage to the front end.