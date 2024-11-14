Fredericksburg Police Makes Arrest for 7-Eleven Armed Robbery

A suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Fredericksburg has been apprehended. In the early hours of November 13, 2024, a masked individual presented a firearm and demanded cash from a 7-Eleven cashier at 340 Amaret Street before fleeing on foot. Fredericksburg police shared surveillance footage details with Stafford County authorities, who located and arrested Marquis Harrell, 30, at a different 7-Eleven. Harrell faces multiple charges, including using a firearm in a felony, robbery, and brandishing a weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be filed across jurisdictions.

On November 13, 2024, at 1:33 a.m., our E-911 Communications Center received a call about an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 340 Amaret Street.

A masked individual entered the 7-Eleven to make a purchase. When he reached the register, he displayed a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The employee complied, and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Officers interviewed the employee and reviewed surveillance camera footage, which provided a description of the suspect. This information was shared with Stafford County, which began canvassing areas within its jurisdiction. Fortunately, a Stafford County Sergeant spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description at another 7-Eleven.

Marquis Harrell, 30, of Stafford County, was arrested, and the following charges were filed against him through Fredericksburg. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges from multiple jurisdictions are pending.

• 18.2-53.1 – use firearm in commission of a felony

• 18.2-58 – robbery with firearm

• 18.2-282 – brandishing firearm (M)

• 18.2-308.2 – felon in possession of firearm

• 18.2-422 – wearing mask in public place

We appreciate the collaboration of our local law enforcement partners.