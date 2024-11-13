New Opitz Boulevard Ramp and Neabsco-Potomac Commuter Garage Set to Open in Woodbridge

Prince William County will celebrate two major transportation milestones this week with ribbon-cutting events for the new Opitz Boulevard ramp on the 95 Express Lanes and the county’s first-ever commuter parking garage, the Neabsco-Potomac Commuter Garage. Together, these projects aim to improve transit access, ease congestion, and expand multi-modal options in a rapidly growing area.

Opitz Boulevard Ramp Ribbon Cutting

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 11 a.m. to noon, local leaders will officially open the Opitz Boulevard ramp on the 95 Express Lanes. This $70 million project, funded by Transurban and executed in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Shirley Contracting Company, provides a dedicated northbound access point for morning commuters, connecting directly to a busy area that includes Sentara Medical Center, Potomac Mills, and the new Neabsco-Potomac Commuter Garage. This new entry to the Express Lanes is the first stand-alone ramp integrated into the 95/395 Express Lanes network, and it is expected to relieve congestion for drivers heading northbound during peak hours.

Attendees include VDOT Northern Virginia District Engineer Bill Cuttler, Transurban North America President Beau Memory, and Prince William County Supervisors Margaret Angela Franklin and Andrea Bailey.

Neabsco-Potomac Commuter Garage Ribbon Cutting

The following day, Friday, November 15, 2024, at 1 p.m., the county will host a ribbon cutting for the Neabsco-Potomac Commuter Garage, located between Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Wegmans grocery store, at 2450 Neabsco Stream Drive, on the third level of the garage.

This 1,400-space facility, a $55 million project funded with a combination of federal, regional, and state resources, will serve as a significant park-and-ride hub, offering convenient access to OmniRide transit services and relieving pressure on existing park-and-ride locations along Routes 1 and 234.

In addition to offering increased parking capacity, the new garage provides 70 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, six OmniRide routes (both local and commuter), and pedestrian access along River Rock Way. This facility will serve daily commuters and those visiting nearby healthcare, retail, and hospitality businesses, further enhancing the area’s accessibility and convenience, officials said.

Initially, the garage was going to double as parking for a Minor League Baseball stadium. However, the Potomac Nationals moved their team from Woodbridge to Fredericksburg in 2020 and became the Fredericksburg Nationals.