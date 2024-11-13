Cockfighting Ring Uncovered in Stafford; 80 Birds Seized

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Why did the chickens cross the road? Because they were seized by detectives and Animal Control Officers. An illegal cockfighting ring was uncovered earlier this month resulting in several felony warrants.

On November 7th at approximately 10:00 a.m. members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office took flight to execute a search warrant on a residence on Norman Road [about a mile from Potomac Point Winery]. While this search warrant was related to a previous stolen property report, members of the Special Problems Unit had also received information regarding the same address hosting cockfight events.

During the original search warrant, a large number of chickens were located. Due to this, a plan was hatched to obtain a second search warrant, this one related to the allegations of cockfighting. As a result, exactly 80 Game Fowl Chickens were collected pending a seizure hearing. Additionally, controlled substances, equipment, and weapons directly related to cockfighting were located.

On the morning of November 13th, the seizure hearing was conducted. Animal Control was granted custody of all the chickens. Additionally, the suspect, Sergio Munoz, 47, of Stafford, was taken into custody by Sergeant A.J. McCall shortly following the hearing. Due to the fowl investigation, Munoz was charged with five counts of felony animal fighting. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond. Munoz was not the subject in question for the original search warrant.

All 80 chickens are currently being housed and cared for at the Stafford County Animal Shelter and are scheduled to be seen by a vet. The Stafford County Animal Shelter is currently exploring long-term solutions for their future.

Great work to all Animal Control Officers, Animal Shelter staff, and detectives for going above and beyond to ensure the safe rescue and care of each animal. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.

A booking photo for Munoz is not yet available.