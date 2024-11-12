From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:

A 27-year-old Woodbridge man who “stalled” his arrest with a bathroom barricade, was enticed out after a dose of pepper spray potpourri. Spoiler alert- you won’t find this scent at Bath & Body Works. Deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a disturbance with a weapon.

Witnesses reported a black male in all black was throwing a rock in front of the T.J. Maxx and had assaulted a customer. There was also concern the suspect had a firearm in his pocket. Deputies learned the suspect had fled on foot to the nearby Hardee’s on Prosperity Lane and was in a bathroom stall, creating a serious Game of Thrones. Duty called- and the deputies attempted a dialogue to have the suspect exit the stall and surrender. The suspect refused commands and continued to curse at law enforcement officers during this pee-kaboo pandemonium.

A dose of OC spray over the stall door may not have improved the smell of the restroom, but it had the desired effect of forcing the suspect out. He was charged with assault and battery and obstruction and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The rock used during the incident was recovered from behind the commode. Scentsational job by the deputies to safely end this bathroom barricade.