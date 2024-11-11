Andrade Sentenced to 30 Years in 2023 Manassas Park Murder

On November 7, 2024, Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Angela Horan of the Prince William County Circuit Court ordered Anthony Omar Andrade, 26, to serve 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his close friend, Jose Alonso Bedregal, in November 2023.

The case, prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Garrett Jagtiani, reached its conclusion after Andrade’s guilty plea to the murder charge, with the court sentencing him to 40 years with 10 years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation upon his release.

The incident unfolded on November 21, 2023, at Andrade’s residence on Jessica Drive in Manassas Park, where police were dispatched following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Andrade, his clothing stained with blood, and he informed police that an argument had escalated. An investigation revealed that Andrade had returned home drunk that evening and argued with his wife. She left the residence and contacted Bedregal, who arrived at the home hoping to calm the situation. However, as tensions heightened, Andrade retrieved a firearm from a gun safe, loaded it, and fatally shot Bedregal in the chest.

Following the sentencing, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth expressed sympathy for Bedregal’s family and highlighted the dangers of mixing firearms and alcohol. “Our hearts break for the family and friends of Mr. Bedregal, or ‘Alonso’ as his family and friends knew him. We vigorously fought for justice on his behalf and are pleased with the Judge’s ruling. Guns and alcohol do not mix. Please secure all handguns within your home and do not access them while consuming alcohol,” she stated.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office extended appreciation to Case Manager Celina Cary from the Victim/Witness Program for her support to the victim’s family and Manassas Park Police Department officials, including Lead Detective Sgt. Michael A. Shepherd, Captain Dustin W. Walker, Commander Steven Loving, Lieutenant Amber Stevens, Sgt. James R. Roberts and Detective Steven Oxendine for their diligence throughout the investigation.