Live at 10 a.m.: National Museum of the Marine Corps Celebrates 249th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

Today, November 10, the National Museum of the Marine Corps honors the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps with special events and a live stream, allowing Marines and supporters worldwide to join in the celebration.
Since November 10, 1775, the Marine Corps has stood as a symbol of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. The museum at Quantico plays a vital role in preserving the Corps’ history and legacy, offering a space where Marines from all generations can reflect, remember, and inspire others.
“From the battlefields of the past to the missions of today, the museum stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Corps,” said museum representatives. “We are proud to serve as the home of Marine Corps history.”
Virtual Celebrations and Cake-Cutting Ceremonies
The museum invites all to join its traditional cake-cutting ceremonies at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person, ensuring Marines nearby can participate in the tradition. The live stream will begin at 10 a.m.
The annual cake-cutting ceremony is a revered tradition in the Marine Corps, symbolizing the bond shared among Marines across generations and honoring their enduring service.