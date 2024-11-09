Two Fatal Crashes Under Investigation in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred on Route 806 in Fauquier County, claiming the lives of a pedestrian and a motorcyclist. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

Fatal Hit-and-Run on Elk Run Road

On Friday, November 8, at approximately 5:47 p.m., an adult male pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Route 806 (Elk Run Road) near Flippo Lane. The man was crossing the road when he was hit by a northbound SUV. Moments later, he was struck again by a second, unidentified southbound vehicle. Tragically, neither vehicle stopped at the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial striking vehicle is believed to be a late 1990s to early 2000s silver Nissan SUV with noticeable front-end damage. The second vehicle, currently unidentified, may also have sustained front-end damage. Virginia State Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Senior Trooper J. Tanner at 540-347-6200 or email [email protected]. The crash remains under active investigation as authorities work to identify the vehicles involved.

Fatal Motorcycle Collision with SUV

Just days prior, on Saturday, November 2, another fatal collision occurred at 5:58 p.m. at the intersection of Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Barnes Road. The crash involved a 2015 Moto Guzzi Griso motorcycle, which was traveling northbound on Route 806, and a westbound 2023 Acura RDX making a left turn onto Route 806.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 31-year-old Christopher V. Gresch from Manassas, Va., was killed in the crash. Despite wearing a helmet, Gresch succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Acura, a 49-year-old woman from Catlett, Va., was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt. Authorities have identified speed as a factor in this collision.

Both crashes remain under investigation.