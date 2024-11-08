American Legion Post 10 Hosting Veterans Day Ceremony

Some images of the 2023 Veterans Day ceremony. [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10] [Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10]

The American Legion Post 10 is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the City of Manassas Saturday (tomorrow) at the Harris Pavilion.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, but attendees should be seated in the pavilion by 9:30 a.m. There will be several performances this year by the following:

Osbourn High School Marching Band;

Unity Reed High School Air Force JROTC;

Northern Virginia Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe Band;

The Young Marines; and

The Boy Scouts.

And several people will give their remarks at the ceremony:

M.C. Gunnery Sgt. M. Lewis;

Steve Botello (Chaplain, American Legion Post 10);

Douglas Keen, Manassas City Police Chief/Interim City Manager;

Rick Raskin (Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7589);

Cmdr. Stan Moore (American Legion Post 10);

Lt. General Dan O’Donohue (USMC retired); and

Rebecca R.Neiss.

Post 10 was formerly charted in 1986 and is named for Robert “Bobby” Vincent McMaugh, a member of the Marine Security Guard at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 18, 1983. According to the Post 10’s website, McMaugh was killed with 16 other Americans and dozens of Lebanese citizens when the embassy was attacked.

If you’re going: