Kamala Harris Wins Virginia, Secures Key Localities in Tight Election

Virginia delivered a decisive win for Vice President Kamala Harris, with 51.54% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election. Harris secured 2,104,533 votes statewide, edging out Republican opponent Donald Trump, who garnered 46.86% and 1,913,435 votes.

Harris’s victory included significant support from populous localities like Fairfax and Prince William County, which was critical to her statewide margin. In Fairfax, Harris won decisively with 5,292 votes, or 64.60%, while Trump received 2,541 votes or 31.02%. Prince William County also leaned toward Harris, where she earned 124,465 votes, representing 57.29% of the vote, compared to Trump’s 39.56%.

Harris maintained a strong lead in more minor yet pivotal areas like Fredericksburg and Manassas. Fredericksburg saw Harris with 8,401 votes (64.57%), while Trump received 4,294 votes (33.00%). In Manassas, Harris secured 56.18% of the vote, with 8,726 ballots cast in her favor, while Trump garnered 41.50%.

Manassas Park also leaned toward Harris, with 58.35% of votes cast for her (3,298 votes), while Trump’s was 38.75% (2,190 votes).

Stafford County remained highly competitive, with Harris narrowly edging Trump by a slim 285 votes. Harris obtained 39,616 votes (49.19%), while Trump came in close at 48.83%, reflecting 39,331 votes.

Trump, however, led in several traditionally conservative areas. Fauquier County reported a strong preference for Trump, with 59.91% of voters casting ballots for him (26,192 votes) versus Harris’s 38.42% (16,799 votes). Spotsylvania County similarly favored Trump with 41,553 votes, or 53.58%, while Harris received 34,799 votes (44.87%).

In Prince William County, Republicans made noticeable gains compared to 2020, narrowing the gap traditionally held by Democrats. While Harris secured 57.29% of the vote in 2024, this marked a decline from the larger margins achieved by Democrats in the previous presidential election. Trump’s performance in the county, capturing 39.56% of the vote, reflects a concerted effort by the GOP to appeal to suburban voters in a region where Democrats have typically held a comfortable lead.

In Stafford County, Republicans also closed in on Democrats’ lead from 2020, making the race especially competitive. Harris narrowly won the county by just 285 votes, securing 49.19% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48.83%. This tight margin reflects a shift in a locality that has traditionally leaned Republican but has seen growing Democratic support in recent years.