Today: Civil War Trunk Show, Manassas Park Photo and Video Club

Looking for something to do today to take your mind off Election Day? Here are a few events in our community:

Storytime

When: 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Where: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA

A perfect activity for young children, featuring engaging stories in a warm library setting.

Historical Trunk Show – Civil War

When: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries, VA

Hosted by the Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation, this interactive trunk show dives into Civil War history.

Manassas Park Photo and Video Club

When: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA

Photography enthusiasts can connect, share tips, and work on projects together.

Post your event FREE on our community calendar!