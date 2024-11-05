Harris Wins Stafford County by 285 Votes; Trump Narrows Democrats’ Margins

In Stafford County, the 2024 presidential election results indicate a tightening race compared to the 2020 election, with former President Donald Trump (R) making substantial gains against Democratic candidate Kamala D. Harris (D). With all 37 precincts reporting, this shift reflects a broader trend of narrowing Democratic leads in the area, as Trump managed to close the margin since the last presidential race.

In the 2020 election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden received 40,245 votes (52.5%) in Stafford County, compared to Trump’s 37,636 votes (48.5%), giving Democrats a lead of 2,609 votes. This year, Kamala Harris secured 39,616 votes (49.19%), just edging out Trump, who garnered 39,331 votes (48.83%). This reduction in the margin between Democrats and Republicans, down to a mere 285 votes, demonstrates the former president’s influence and his ability to mobilize voters in the region, even in a year where Democrats maintain a slight overall lead.

Statewide, as of 11 p.m., Harris holds a narrow edge with 50.22% of the vote, totaling 1,681,097 votes, while Trump has captured 47.59% with 1,592,962 votes. These results showcase a tight contest across Virginia, underscoring a significant political shift in many regions that once leaned more decisively toward Democrats.

The near split in Stafford County mirrors Virginia’s competitive political landscape this election cycle, as both parties continue to vie for influence in a state that has shown fluctuating support for both Democrats and Republicans over recent elections.