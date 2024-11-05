Updated 1 a.m, November 6, 2024 — The race for Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat remains closely watched, with updated numbers showing incumbent Senator Tim Kaine in the lead:

– Tim Kaine (D): 52.43% (1,833,594 votes)

– Hung Cao (R): 47.57% (1,663,630 votes)

Currently, 2,050 of 2,536 precincts have reported, and an estimated 885,261 early votes are still outstanding, which could impact the final outcome.

Virginia’s 7th and 10th Congressional Districts

The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District has concluded, with all precincts reporting:

– Eugene Vindman (D): 50.94% (195,349 votes)

– Derrick Anderson (R): 48.79% (187,074 votes)

Vindman declared victory, releasing this statement via email:

With the support of our grassroots army, we accomplished something together that many didn’t think was possible. It’s a testament to the power of the American experience, that an immigrant who escaped a Soviet Regime and came to this great nation with less than $800 in our pockets, would now stand here as a Congressman-elect of the United States House of Representatives. Thank you to my incredible wife Cindy, our two wonderful kids Max and Madi, and of course my less handsome twin Alex.” In my 25 years of military service, and when we were jumping out of airplanes, it didn’t matter to me the color creed, background, race, or party affiliation of the person next to me. What mattered was getting the mission done. That’s the type of service I am going to take to Washington as the next Congressman from Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

All votes have been counted in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, showing a lead for Democrat Suhas Subramanyam:

Suhas Subramanyam (D): 51.91% (206,621 votes)

Mike Clancy (R): 47.72% (189,946 votes)

“I am honored and humbled that the people of Virginia’s 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress. This district is my home. I got married here, my wife Miranda and I are raising our daughters here, and the issues our community faces are personal to our family. It is an honor to continue serving this district in Washington,” Subramanyam posted to Twitter.

Manassas City Results

With five of six precincts reporting, the race for key positions in Manassas is nearing completion as candidates compete for mayoral, city council, and school board seats.

Manassas Mayoral Race

– E. Michelle Davis-Younger: Leads with 56.98% (7,741 votes).

– Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom**: Trails with 42.69% (5,799 votes).

– Write-In**: Accounts for 0.33% (45 votes).

Manassas City Council

The top three candidates poised to secure seats on the council are:

– Mark D. Wolfe: 19.35% (6,996 votes)

– Ashley R. Hutson: 18.52% (6,699 votes)

– Tom C. Osina: 16.40% (5,931 votes)

Close contenders include Robyn R. Williams (15.53%), Lynn Forkell Greene (15.27%), and Stephen D. Kent (14.67%), with write-ins making up 0.25% (92 votes).

Manassas School Board

The top four finishers in the school board race are:

– Suzanne Seaberg: 14.62% (6,317 votes)

– Diana Ivette Brown: 14.04% (6,063 votes)

– Zella M. Jones: 13.55% (5,851 votes)

– Dayna-Marie Miles: 13.06% (5,639 votes)

Additional candidates include A. R. “Allie” Forkell (12.53%), Javanese M. Hailey (12.44%), Maidy M. Whitesell (12.38%), and Christina S. Brooks (7.10%), with write-ins totaling 0.29% (124 votes).

These results reflect near-final standings, with only one precinct left to report. Potomac Local News will continue to track the final tallies as they come in.

CORRECTED Final Results: Manassas Park Mayoral and City Council Races

The latest and final tallies for the Manassas Park elections are in, showing decisive outcomes for both the mayoral and city council seats, all Democrats.

Mayor of Manassas Park

– Alanna M. Mensing: Won overwhelmingly with 83.78% (4,029 votes).

– Write-In Candidates: Accounted for 16.22% (780 votes).

All precincts have reported, with no early votes left to count.

### Manassas Park City Council

The top three candidates who have secured seats on the Manassas Park City Council are:

– Yesenia E. “Yesy” Amaya: 26.46% (2,739 votes)

– Darryl G. Moore: 26.26% (2,718 votes)

– Stacy J. Seiberling: 22.54% (2,333 votes)

Laura H. Hampton closely followed with 21.98% (2,275 votes) but did not secure a seat.

These results mark the final standings in Manassas Park. Potomac Local News will provide further updates if statements or additional analysis are released by the elected officials.

Town of Dumfries Council

In Dumfries, incumbents Brian K. Fields and Shaun R. Peet retain their seats, joined by newcomer Ebony E. Lofton. The final tallies are:

– Brian K. Fields: 25.60% (553 votes)

– Shaun R. Peet: 25.60% (553 votes)

– Ebony E. Lofton: 24.31% (525 votes)

Town of Haymarket Results

– Mayor: Tracy Lynn Pater, running unopposed, won with 96.47% (410 votes).

– Town Council: The top six finishers securing seats are Mary A. Ramirez (18.14%), Matthew J. Gallagher (15.03%), Joseph R. “Joe” Pasanello (14.84%), Kenneth M. “Ken” Luersen (13.81%), Justin L. Baker (13.50%), and Alexander M. Beyene (12.52%).

Town of Quantico Results

Quantico Election Results: Community Elects Mayor and Town Council

The residents of the Town of Quantico have cast their votes, finalizing the leadership for the upcoming term. The election saw competitive races for both Mayor and Town Council.

Mayor’s Race

Kevin P. Brown emerged as Mayor with 66.45% of the vote (103 votes). Write-in candidates accounted for 33.55% (52 votes), showcasing a spirited race.

Town Council Results

Quantico’s Town Council election allowed voters to select up to five candidates. Here are the official results, highlighting the top five who secured seats on the council:

S. “Steve” Kang: 16.12% (83 votes)

Jason Robert Stoltz: 14.95% (77 votes)

Robert Teron Freeman: 14.76% (76 votes)

Brandi M. Maly: 12.82% (66 votes)

Nadia Madjid: 11.84% (61 votes)

Other candidates included: