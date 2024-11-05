U.S. House Speaker Joins Anderson, Youngkin for Final Election Rally

Derrick Anderson (R), who is running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, held a rally in Spotsylvania with Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The speakers focused on getting out to vote on Election Day, Nov. 5, and encouraging friends and family to ensure they also vote.

One volunteer, Marie, who reportedly wrote thousands of postcards supporting Anderson, fainted during the rally. According to other attendees, both Youngkin and Johnson hopped down from the stage to assist her.