NEW OPITZ BLVD RAMP TO OPEN, Providing Direct Access to I-95 Express Lanes

In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Shirley Contracting Company, Transurban is set to unveil a new access point from Opitz Boulevard to the 95 Express Lanes in Woodbridge.

The access point, opening on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10 p.m., will allow northbound entry during morning rush hour starting Friday, November 15, providing Prince William County commuters a faster and more reliable route.

The $70 million project, fully funded by Transurban, is designed to serve a growing community that includes major employers like Sentara Northern Virignia Medical Center and Potomac Mills. VDOT Northern Virginia District Megaprojects Director Michelle Shropshire expressed pride in delivering this new connection, citing its potential to ease congestion for drivers traveling from Prince William County and beyond.

“The new connection between Opitz Boulevard and the 95 Express Lanes will provide new access for drivers coming from Prince William County and points south, helping to relieve congestion locally and on I-95,” Shropshire said.

The Opitz Boulevard Ramp Project introduces a reversible, south-facing ramp offering northbound access to the 95 Express Lanes from Opitz Boulevard in the morning and southbound access in the afternoon. The project also includes rehabilitation and widening the Opitz Boulevard bridge over I-95, adding left-turn lanes in both directions and a sidewalk for bicyclists and pedestrians. This stand-alone direct access ramp is the first to be integrated into the existing Express Lanes network. It is expected to ease traffic flow across the highway on Opitz Boulevard.

Originally planned for summer 2024, the ramp’s opening was delayed due to project adjustments, according to Transurban. Despite the delay, Transurban North America President Beau Memory noted that the project reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to mobility improvements in Northern Virginia.

“The Opitz Boulevard Project is a great example of Transurban’s commitment to improving mobility in collaboration with our partners at VDOT,” Memory said. “We are always looking for more ways to provide faster, more reliable trips, and the new ramp will continue to build connections throughout our communities.”